Sunday, Dec 05, 2021
Ankita Lokhande And Vicky Jain Share Glimpses Of Their Pre-Wedding Festivities

Television actress Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain are celebrating their pre wedding festivities. Have a look at the celebrations.

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are in celebration mode as they commence their pre wedding festivities. | Instagram/lokhandeankita

2021-12-03T19:41:05+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 03 Dec 2021, Updated: 03 Dec 2021 7:41 pm

Actress Ankita Lokhande and businessman Vicky Jain are in celebration mood  as the couple would be uniting in marriage very soon.

The two lovers, who are also known as AnVi will be tying the knot very soon as the pre nuptial festivities have begun and bought to their celebration spree. 

Lokhande took to instagram to share her pre wedding festivities and is all smiles with her husband to be, Jain. 

Have a look at the post shared by Lokhande: 

 
 
 
Lokhande wore a pink and green paithani saree and teamed it up with ornaments like the nath, the sacred Mundavali , earrings, dark green bangles( Hirva Chuda)  and  a gold choker with red pearls. 

Jain wore an off white  kurta and  had a  tika and Mundavali on his forehead. 

The post shared by Lokhande has been garnering many likes and comments by well wishers, fans and T.V celebrities.

 Jain also shared some snippets of the event and expressed a heartfelt message of love for his wife to be. The couple can be seen having a joyous moment of twirls. 

Have a look:

 
 
 
Lokhande and Jain first met through a common friend and have been dating since 2018 

The wedding functions  for the couple will take place between December 12 and December 14.

Lokhande recently also hosted a bachelorette party with many of her  close friends which also included Rashmi Desai, Srishty Rode and Mrunal Thakur.  

