'Percy Jackson' Star Alexandra Daddario Announces Engagement To Andrew Form

Alexandra Daddario is about to tie the knot! The 35-year-old 'White Lotus' actress seemed delighted as she heaped appreciation on boyfriend Andrew Form on social media on Thursday, describing him as "the most formidable love of my life."

The post shows the duo standing together and smiling broadly. The actress took to Instagram to compliment her future husband. Form, 52, is appreciated a lot in the post. Daddario also goes on to compare their love to that of teens. "You've taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together. I love how we have been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers. Why does it all feel so different?'' she wrote in the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by alexandra daddario (@alexandradaddario)

However, the couple made their red carpet debut as a couple this past summer in California at the premiere of The White Lotus. Alexandra Daddario has shared a slew of images with her boyfriend, along with captions, demonstrating that the couple isn't hesitant to flaunt their love on social media. "The only things I want touching my body are @dolcegabbana and Andrew Form," Daddario captioned an Instagram photo from the event at the time, in which the actress smiled broadly at The Purge producer.

Meanwhile, PEOPLE reports that Form is set to marry for the second time. In 2020, he and ex Jordana Brewster divorced after 13 years of marriage. Rowan, 5, and Julian, 8, are the former spouse's children.