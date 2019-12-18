Akshay Kumar gifts a pair of onion earrings to Twinkle Khanna; Latter says 'best present award'

As we will know about the hike in the onion prices, it had crossed Rs 150-200 per kilogram in some cities and now it is back to Rs 100 per kg while lower quality onions are retailing at around Rs 60 per kg. Onions which are the most used ingredient in our day to day food has caused a lot of problems for the common man since the hike. While this constant rise in price had created havoc in the country, it had also become a subject of mockery on the internet. Social media sites are flooding with hilarious memes concerning the price of the onions.

And now recently, actor and writer Twinkle Khanna got a unique gift from her husband, actor Akshay Kumar. Sharing a picture of this gift which is a pair of onion earrings on her Instagram account, Twinkle wrote, "My partner returns from performing at the Kapil Sharma show and says, ‘They were showing this to Kareena, I don’t think she was too impressed, but I knew you would enjoy them so I got them for you.’ Sometimes it’s the smallest things, the silliest things that can touch your heart. #onionearrings #bestpresentaward."

(Source: pinkvilla.com)