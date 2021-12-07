Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 07, 2021
Abhishek Bachchan Had To Leave College In Boston Midway As Father Amitabh Bachchan Was In Financial Trouble

In a recent interview, Abhishek Bachchan disclosed that he left Boston halfway through his acting degree to help his father, Amitabh Bachchan, during the family's financial difficulty.

Abhishek Bachchan with Father Amitabh Bachchan. | Instagram/ @bachchan

2021-12-07T19:47:40+05:30
Published: 07 Dec 2021, Updated: 07 Dec 2021 7:47 pm

Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who studied acting in Boston, recalled in a recent podcast flying back to India during a financial crisis to morally support his family. Abhishek Bachchan expressed his desire to be with his father, Amitabh Bachchan, during this period.

Amitabh Bachchan had told his son over the phone when he was in Boston that once he returned, he should brush up on his Hindi. After returning to India, the actor made his Bollywood debut in 2000 with JP Dutta's film 'Refugee'.

Abhishek Bachchan opened up on 'The Ranveer Show' podcast about the period when he was attending university in Boston and his father had to worry about the financial crisis.

“I spoke to my father from college. My family was going through a difficult financial time. And I just felt as a son, although I might not have been qualified at that point of time, that I needed to be with my father. Even for moral support. He’s a big guy on moral support. He likes to know his family’s around.” said junior Bachchan.  “I said I can’t be here sitting in Boston when my father doesn’t know how he’s going to get dinner. And that’s how bad it was. And he said it publicly. He had to borrow money from his staff to put food on the table. I just felt morally obliged to be with him. I called him and I said ‘You know dad, I think I want to leave college halfway and come back and just be with you, try and help you in whatever way. At least you’ll know that your boy is next to you and he’s there for you’,” he added.

Revealing Amitabh Bachchan's response, the 'Bob Biswas' actor said: “So he was very emotional, he was very touched, he was very moved but he ended the rest of the conversation, which obviously I won’t dive up, but he said: ‘I’m glad.’ Because I mean we’d already discussed that I would like to be an actor. He said, ‘I’m glad, come back. Bhasha sikho (learn the language). Because Shakespeare doesn’t work over here. And I realise that today, that I was very out of context.”

In a recent episode of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13', Big B said that he decided to start hosting the quiz show two decades ago as he was out of work: “My circumstances were such that I wasn’t getting any work in films at that time, but after the show premiered, the kind of reactions I received made me believe that the world changed for me,” he had said on the 1,000th episode of the show.

