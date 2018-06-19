Emilia Clarke Bids Farewell To <em> Game of Thrones </em>

The Website
19 June 2018 Arts & Entertainment

Emilia Clarke Bids Farewell To Game of Thrones

Clarke played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones.'
Outlook Web Bureau
The Game of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke has bid farewell to her home away from home.

This came following the wrap up of her 'Game of Thrones' shoot. Clarke played the role of Daenerys Targaryen in the HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones,' based on the book series 'A Song of Ice and Fire' by George R. R. Martin.

She wrote, "Hopped on a boat to an island to say goodbye to the land that has been my home away from home for almost a decade," Clarke wrote with the post below. "It's been a trip @gameofthrones thank you for the life I never dreamed I'd be able to live and the family I'll never stop missing."

'Game of Thrones' season 8, which was announced by HBO on July 26, will be the concluding season of the TV series.. (ANI)

