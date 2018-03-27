Voting In Karnataka To Be Held On May 12, Counting On May 15: Election Commission

The Election Commission on Tuesday announced that voting for 224-member Karnataka Assembly will be held n May 12, counting on May 15.

The last state elections were held in the first week of May in 2013.

The notification for the polls will be issued on April 17 and the last date for filing of nomination will be April 24, Rawat said at a press conference. April 27 will be the last date of withdrawal of candidates, he added.



All electronic voting machines will be linked to Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, he said.

Reportedly, BJP's IT Cell head amit Malviya had put up the dates of Karnataka election on micro-blogging site twitter 5-minutes before the official announcement by the Chief Election Commissioner OP Rawat.

When asked by the media at the press conference Rawat said that the matter will be investigated. "Be assured that actions legally and administratively befitting will be taken."

The polls are being seen politically crucial for the ruling Congress as well as the BJP as it is the only big state where the former is in power after losing a string of assembly elections to the saffron party in the last few years.

The BJP is making a concerted bid to unseat the Congress.

Beside, the Congress and the BJP, the JD(S) led by former prime minister H D Deve Gowda is the third player in the fray.

