Dera's Mouthpiece Admits Skeletons Were Buried Inside The Premises

The Dera Sacha Sauda's mouthpiece "Sach Kahoon" on Thursday admitted that skeletons were buried inside the Dera premises.

The newspaper said that followers were encouraged to donate the remains to the sect for burial and prevent these from being immersed in rivers and cause pollution, reported NDTV.

It also claimed that the human remains were buried within the campus and trees were planted on them.

Earlier, members who left the sect had claimed that people who were murdered for opposing Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, were buried inside the Dera premises.

A mammoth exercise to carry out "sanitisation" of the sprawling Dera Sacha Sauda sect headquarters was kicked off on Friday with security forces and various government departments coordinating closely amid tight security.

The entire sanitisation process will be videographed and is being overseen by retired District and Sessions Judge, A K S Pawar, who was appointed as Court Commissioner by the Punjab and Haryana High Court on Tuesday.

Gurmeet has been sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping two Sadhvis inside the premises in 2002. His adopted daughter Honeypreet Singh Insaan is currently on the run. Search operation is underway at multiple locations to arrest her.