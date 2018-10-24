Delhi's Air Quality Enters ‘Very Poor’ Category, Likely To Deteriorate Further

Delhi's air quality on Wednesday dipped to 'very poor' barely two days after staying in the 'poor' category, even as firefighting operations continued at the Bhalswa landfill site.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recorded the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of Delhi at 312 at 11 am.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.

#Delhi's Anand Vihar at 999 under 'Hazardous' category, area around US Embassy, Chanakyapuri at 208 & area around Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium at 214 under 'Unhealthy' category in Air Quality Index pic.twitter.com/Sa5OJTYQqp — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2018

The air quality in the capital had shown signs of improvement on Monday as it moved from 'very poor' to 'poor' category, but experts said it could deteriorate in the coming days due to toxic air coming out of the blazing fire at Bhalaswa landfill site.

A Delhi Fire Service official said firefighting was still on at the garbage dump site.

"Due to continuous discharge of methane gas from the landfill, fire erupts randomly. Two fire tenders are currently working on containing the fire at the site," he said.

Fire has been raging at the massive dump site since October 20.

However, by Tuesday evening, the flames were somewhat brought under control and parts of the landfill smouldered, DFS officials had said.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) also reported an AQI in the 'very poor' category.

On Sunday, the AQI had oscillated between 'poor' and 'very poor' categories.

On Saturday, a haze had engulfed the national capital and the worst air quality of this season was recorded at 324.

North Delhi Mayor Adesh Gupta and NDMC Commissioner Madhup Vyas had visited the landfill site on Tuesday and the civic body had announced a slew of measures, both long-term and short-term for remediation of the site.

Anumita Roychowdhury of CSE on Monday said, toxic air emanating out of such landfill fires is likely to affect the air quality.

"If the wind speed is lower and the temperature dips, the polluted air coming out of the landfill fires will get trapped, which would severely affect the air quality," she said.

The Supreme Court-appointed Environment Protection Control Authority (EPCA) on Friday had held a meeting with officials of Punjab, Haryana and the Delhi governments to discuss the pollution situation in the national capital.

In July, according to a new study which ranked the national capital third in a list of cities reporting most deaths due to air pollution, it was revealed that nearly 15,000 people died prematurely in Delhi due to pollution by fine particulate matter in 2016.

Shanghai was ranked first in most premature deaths at 17,600 and Beijing second with 18,200 deaths due to PM2.5 pollutant.

PM2.5 refers to atmospheric particulate matter with diameter less than 2.5 mm.

This study reports PM2.5-related long-term mortality for the year 2016 in 13 megacities of China, India, Bangladesh and Pakistan using an integrated exposure risk (IER) model.

In Indian megacities, the premature deaths were 14,800, 10,500, 7,300, 4,800 and 4,800 in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore and Chennai respectively.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had said high moisture level in the air has trapped emissions from local sources and hanging low over the city in the absence of wind. Air from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, where paddy stubble burning is in full swing, is not entering the city as of now. When it starts, the situation is expected to deteriorate further, claimed officials from CPCB.

