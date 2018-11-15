Delhi: Fashion Designer, Domestic Help killed In Vasant Kunj Double Murder

A 53-year-old fashion designer and her 50-year-old domestic help were found murdered at her residence in Vasant Kunj Enclave of southwest Delhi on Wednesday night. The police said the two were stabbed with a sharp knife.

According to ANI reports, the deceased, Maya Lakhani, was a fashion designer. Lakhani ran a boutique in Green Park. And her domestic help whose body was also found from the same apartment has been identified as Bahadur.

The Vasant Kunj (south) Police Station was informed in the early hours of Thursday following which a team rushed to the spot.

Three persons have been apprehended in connection with the incident, Devender Arya, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southwest), said.

"One of accused Rahul Anwar was a tailor at deceased fashion designer's workshop. He committed the crime with two of his relatives in an attempt to loot," Joint CP Ajay Chaudhary quoted as saying.

The bodies have been sent for postmortem, police said, adding further investigation is in progress.