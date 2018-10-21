﻿
Home »  Website »  Arts & Entertainment »  Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Wedding To Take Place In November

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Wedding To Take Place In November

A month after speculations, the Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh disclosed their wedding date November 14 and 15 on Twitter.

Outlook Web Bureau 21 October 2018
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Wedding To Take Place In November
File Photo
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh's Wedding To Take Place In November
outlookindia.com
2018-10-21T16:37:26+0530

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone announced on Sunday that they are set to tie the knot on November 14-15.

They shared a note on their Twitter accounts. It read: "With the blessings of our families, it gives us immense joy in sharing that our wedding is set to take place on November 14 and 15."

"We thank you for all the love you have showered upon us over the years and seek your blessings as we embark on this incredible journey of love, loyalty, friendship and togetherness -- Deepika and Ranveer."

A month after speculations, this is the first time the Bollywood stars are openly talking about their wedding.

Ranveer, 33, and Deepika, 32, have shared screen space in films -- "Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela", "Bajirao Mastani" and "Padmaavat".

IANS

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Deepika Padukone Ranveer Singh Mumbai India Bollywood Weddings Arts & Entertainment

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Hackers Breach Govt Healthcare Website In US
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters