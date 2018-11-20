Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Off To Bengaluru For Wedding Reception

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh left for Bengaluru this morning for their reception on November 21. The couple will host a reception in Deepika’s hometown, which will have their close family members and close friends attending the reception.

The reception will be taking place at Leela Palace Hotel in the city for the function. After their Bengaluru reception, Deepika and Ranveer will be returning to Mumbai where they will be having another reception party.

The reception in Mumbai will be held at Grand Hyatt on November 28. Their friends from Bollywood- Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Farah Khan and Rohit Shetty are also attending the wedding.

ANI