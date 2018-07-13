The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
13 July 2018 Last Updated at 12:27 pm National

Two CRPF Jawans killed In Militant Attack In Kashmir's Anantnag

Militants opened fire on a CRPF party deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag district.
Outlook Web Bureau
Two CRPF Jawans killed In Militant Attack In Kashmir's Anantnag
Representative Image
Two CRPF Jawans killed In Militant Attack In Kashmir's Anantnag
outlookindia.com
2018-07-13T12:27:30+0530

Two CRPF jawans were killed and one injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district today, official sources said.

A civilian was also injured when militants opened fire on a CRPF team deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag and escaped, the sources said.

The two CRPF jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep, they said.

Advertisement opens in new window

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to track down the assailants, the sources added.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir CRPF National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : If New Delhi Tries To Break PDP, There Will Be Consequences, Warns Mehbooba Mufti
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters