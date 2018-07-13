Two CRPF Jawans killed In Militant Attack In Kashmir's Anantnag

Two CRPF jawans were killed and one injured in a militant attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district today, official sources said.

A civilian was also injured when militants opened fire on a CRPF team deployed on law and order duty at Achabal Chowk in Anantnag and escaped, the sources said.

The two CRPF jawans killed were assistant sub-inspector Meena and constable Sandeep, they said.

The area has been cordoned off and a hunt launched to track down the assailants, the sources added.

