India were outclassed and then outgunned, by Australia and then gulled some more by spinner Adam Zampa as they crashed to a 66-run defeat in the first ODI since March in Sydney on Friday. (SCORECARD | FULL SCHEDULE | CRICKET NEWS)



Chasing a improbable 375, Hardik Pandya hit a career-best 90 but in the end it wasn't good enough to compensate for a forgettable bowling effort of India.



Indian bowlers helped by poor fielding and equally poor catching allowed Australia to score 374 runs in 50 overs. Captain Aaron Finch (114 off 124 balls) and Steve Smith (105 off 66 balls) hit contrasting hundreds. Glenn Maxwell came up with a cameo of 19-ball 45.



A pitch looked docile during the first half came to life in the second as Josh Hazlewood (3/55) bounced out the Indian top-order, including Kohli and a frightened Shreyas Iyer, who got himself into a tangle.

In the end, India surrendered finishing at 308/8 after 50 overs.

“I found it reasonably hard to get my timing in the middle overs. Took a couple of chances and luckily they came off. We've barely been together as a team. Davey (David Warner) is moving beautifully, something he's been working on. Smudge (Steve Smith) was different class altogether. And Maxi (Glenn Maxwell), that rare ability he's got to almost just click his fingers and put pressure back on the opposition,” Aaron Finch said after the win.

India skipper Virat Kohli refused to blame quarantine for the loss.

“We've been playing T20 cricket. But having said that, we've all played a lot of ODI cricket. The body language after 25-26 overs was disappointing. We got enough time to prepare, I don't think there's any excuses on the field when you don't pull up as a side,’ Kohli said.



Brief Scores:

Australia: 374 for 6 in 50 overs (Aaron Finch 114, Steve Smith 105, David Warner 69, Mohammed Shami 3/59).

India: 308 for 8 in 50 overs (Hardik Pandya 90, Shikhar Dhawan 74; Josh Hazlewood 3/55, Adam Zampa 4/54).

6:10 PM IST: "We've been playing T20 cricket. But having said that, we've all played a lot of ODI cricket. The body language after 25-26 overs was disappointing" Virat Kohli on loss.

6:00 PM IST: Steven Smith has been adjudged Man of the Match

"...a couple of days ago I started to hit the ball well, and everything came back. I took a few risks than I would normally do, targeted some bowlers and it came off today.

5:44 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood chipped in with three wickets early on and then Adam Zampa took 4/54 as India fell short by 66 runs. Zampa took all-important wickets of Shikhar Dhawan (74) and Hardik Pandya (90), killing the chase. India had a huge target to chase 375 needed someone from top order to bat through the innings.



5:37 PM IST: India have been outclassed and outgunned by Australia in the first ODI. Needed 375 and it proved too much.



India 308/8 (50) Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini 29, Lose by 66 runs



5:27 PM IST: Glenn Maxwell gets hit for a SIX and Two FOURS by Mohammed Shami as India look to chase a improbable target. 15 runs of the over



India 298/7 (47) Mohammed Shami 12, Navdeep Saini 20, Need 78 in 18 balls

5:17 PM IST: Glenn Maxwell gets cracked for a SIX by Navdeep Saini



India 273/6 (45) Ravindra Jadeja 18, Navdeep Saini 15, Need 102 in 30 balls

5:12 PM IST: Adam Zampa bowls 44th over



India 265/6 (44) Ravindra Jadeja 17, Navdeep Saini 7, Need 110 in 36 balls

5:12 PM IST: Glenn Maxwell bowls 43rd over for just 3 runs India have given up. Ravindra Jadeja can bring India close but with Navdeep Saini and tailenders to come, he will look to reduce the margin of loss.



India 260/6 (43) Ravindra Jadeja 17, Navdeep Saini 4, Need 115 in 42 balls

5:12 PM IST: Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell are going through the overs in a hurry. 3 runs of the 42nd over



India 256/6 (42) Ravindra Jadeja 14, Navdeep Saini 3, Need 119 in 48 balls

5:09 PM IST: Glenn Maxwell bowls a good 41st over gives away 3 runs.



India 253/6 (41) Ravindra Jadeja 12, Navdeep Saini 2, Need 122 in 54 balls

5:02 PM IST: Adam Zampa accounts for Hardik Pandya. Pandya wanted to hit a big shot but a huge ground means he finds Mitchell Starc at long-on. This effectively means India's hopes of winning this match is over until and unless Ravindra Jadeja performs a miracle.



India 247/6 (39) Hardik Pandya c Starc b Zampa 90, Ravindra Jadeja 7, Need 128 in 66 balls

5:00 PM IST: Pat Cummins into the attack. Pandya has been getting FOURS or an odd boundary at regular intervals. 9 runs of the over



India 246/5 (38) Hardik Pandya 90, Ravindra Jadeja 7, Need 129 in 72 balls

4:52 PM IST: 5 runs of Adam Zampa's bowled 37th over; Meanwhile an update on injured Marcus Stoinis who walked off the field: He has a minor groin strain and will take no further part in tonights match, Cricket Australia



India 237/5 (37) Hardik Pandya 85, Ravindra Jadeja 3, Need 138 in 78 balls

4:44 PM IST: One-run of Pat Cummins 36th over;



India 232/5 (36) Hardik Pandya 83, Ravindra Jadeja 1, Need 143 in 84 balls

4:44 PM IST: Adam Zampa Comes into the attack and gets a Huge wicket. Shikhar Dhawan tries to clear mid-off but doesn't connect.



India 227/5 (34.3) Shikhar Dhawan c Starc b Zampa 74, Hardik Pandya 80, Need 146 in 93 balls

4:39 PM IST: Pat Cummins into the attack gives away 6 runs.



India 227/4 (34) Shikhar Dhawan 73, Hardik Pandya 80, Need 148 in 96 balls

4:34 PM IST: Stoinis walks of the field after two balls.It's a leg injury and Maxwell to finish the over. Stoinis has had a good night despite getting out for Zero. His figures before this over were 6-0-24-0.



India 221/4 (33) Shikhar Dhawan 68, Hardik Pandya 79, Need 154 in 17 overs

4:28 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood Australia's best bowler tonight into the attack. Australia are searching for a wicket now. These two have added 117 runs for the 5th wicket. Dhawan cuts Hazlewood wide of third man for FOUR!!!



India 218/4 (32) Shikhar Dhawan 67, Hardik Pandya 77, Need 157 in 18 overs

4:23 PM IST: Marcus Stoinis' 31st over fetches India 5 runs



India 213/4 (31) Shikhar Dhawan 63, Hardik Pandya 76, Need 162 in 19 overs

4:19 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood gives away 7 runs and India are now crusing. Hardik and Shikhar can get India close and what a chase it would be



India 208/4 (30) Shikhar Dhawan 59, Hardik Pandya 75, Need 167 in 20 overs

4:12 PM IST: Mitchell Starc comes into the attack and Hardik after a few quite overs manages to hit a FOUR of the 1st ball through mid-off. Pandya has moved into 60s. Starc has given away 62 runs in 7 overs going a 8.85



India 201/4 (29) Shikhar Dhawan 58, Hardik Pandya 69, Need 174 in 21 overs



4:08 PM IST: Marcus Stoinis has given away five runs of the 28th over



India 190/4 (28) Shikhar Dhawan 58, Hardik Pandya 58, Target 375

4:05 PM IST: Mitchell Starc has bowled a good over. Given away just 3 runs

India 186/4 (27) Shikhar Dhawan 55, Hardik Pandya 56, Target 375



4:00 PM IST: Marcus Stoinis gives away just 2 runs of the 26th over



India 182/4 (26) Shikhar Dhawan 53, Hardik Pandya 55, Target 375

3:56 PM IST: Pat Cummins misses the ball in the light and gives away a FOUR to help Shikhar Dhawan reach his fifty.



India 180/4 (25) Shikhar Dhawan 52, Hardik Pandya 54, Target 375

3:43 PM IST: Glenn Maxwell is being targeted by Hardik Pandya 2 SIXES and a FOUR India take 18 runs from the over. Hardik has raced to his fifty of his 31 balls.



India 169/4 (23) Shikhar Dhawan 45, Hardik Pandya 51, Target 375

3:40 PM IST: Marcus Stoinis into the attack. Stoinis and Maxwell are trying to fill in for Starc who has struggled. 2 runs of the over



India 151/4 (22) Shikhar Dhawan 44, Hardik Pandya 34, Target 375

3:37 PM IST: Glenn Maxwell into the attack. Bowls good over 5 runs of it



India 149/4 (21) Shikhar Dhawan 44, Hardik Pandya 33, Target 375

3:34 PM IST: Hardik Pandya carts Adam Zampa for a SIX!!!. Dhawan dropped by Glenn Maxwell at covers. Australians have also dropped a few catches now. Lucky Dhawan, he has held the innings together but India will need a lot more of it to get to this target.



India 144/4 (20) Shikhar Dhawan 41, Hardik Pandya 31, Target 375

3:29 PM IST: Marcus Stoinis into the attack to bowl the 19th over. Shikhar Dhawan Pulls the last ball for a FOUR. 7 runs of the over



India 135/4 (19) Shikhar Dhawan 40, Hardik Pandya 23, Target 375

3:23 PM IST: Adam Zampa gets into the attack and Hardik Pandya finds it in his arc. Cracks a huge SIX over long-on. Next ball edges it for FOUR!!! Zampa has more than made up for dropping Kohli, you think.11 runs of the over.



India 128/4 (18) Shikhar Dhawan 35, Hardik Pandya 21, Target 375

3:19 PM IST: Pat Cummins into the attack Pandya pulls one for FOUR through midwicket.



India 117/4 (17) Shikhar Dhawan 35, Hardik Pandya 10, Target 375

3:15 PM IST: Adam Zampa's 16th over fetches 4 runs in singles for India

India 110/4 (16) Shikhar Dhawan 35, Hardik Pandya 3 , Target 375

3:10 PM IST: Pat Cummins bowls a good over and gives way just 2 runs



India 106/4 (15) Shikhar Dhawan 33, Hardik Pandya 1 , Target 375

3:05 PM IST: WICKET!!! KL Rahul drives a full toss of Adam Zampa into the hands of Steve Smith at covers. India are four-down. KL Rahul c Smith b Zampa 12



India 103/4 (14) Shikhar Dhawan 30, Hardik Pandya 1 , Target 375

2:59 PM IST: While Josh Hazlewood has three wickets, Mitchell Starc has struggled at the other end giving away 40 runs in his 3 overs. He is going at 12 an over. But a nice time for him to come and settle in rhythm. India can't stop looking for runs. It is a huge chase right from the onset and three wickets is not helping their cause.



India 99/3 (13) Shikhar Dhawan 30, KL Rahul 11, Target 375

2:53 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood now has 3/29 and has effectively put Australia on a victory path. Both Rahul and Dhawan now trying to keep the scoreboard ticking without taking chances.



India 98/3 (12) Shikhar Dhawan 30, KL Rahul 10, Target 375

2:49 PM IST: Mitchell Starc now bowling to two in-form Indian batsmen, KL Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan gives way 13 runs.



India 93/3 (11) Shikhar Dhawan 28, KL Rahul 8, Target 375

2:43 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood gets the HUGE wicket of Virat Kohli to bring Australia back into the match. Kohli tries to work the ball caught at midwicket by Aaron Finch for 21, Hazlewood then bounces Shreyas Iyer for 2. The ball climbs and as Iyer tries to take cover the ball takes top edge caught by keeper



India 80/3 (9.5) Shikhar Dhawan 22, Virat Kohli c Finch b Hzalewood 21, Shreyas Iyer c Careyb Hazlewood 2, Target 375

2:34 PM IST: Pat Cummins into the attack. Virat Kohli just walks out and crunches one over square leg for SIX!!!!. Clearly the shot of the match. Kohli's steers one down the leg and the ball falls just short of Adam Zampa at short fine leg. Kohli is getting to be the priced wicket



India 76/1 (9) Shikhar Dhawan 22, Virat Kohli 20, Target 375

2:30 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood into the attack. His task to keep Virat Kohli quiet. Kohli is lookig busy in the middle and manages to do that. 3 runs of the over



India 67/1 (8) Shikhar Dhawan 21, Virat Kohli 13, Target 375

2:25 PM IST: Pat Cummins makes the ball climb as it breezes past Virat Kohli to keeper Alex Carey. Australia know the importance of wicket. Next ball, Kohli takes up the challenge of short ball and pulls it but Adam Zampa drops it at fine leg. A huge reprieve for India. A ball later Virat Kohli gets his first FOUR!!!! this time he rolls his wrist to keep the ball down. Last ball cracked over covers; India take 10 runs from the over; after Kohli gets a second chance.



India 64/1 (7) Shikhar Dhawan 20, Virat Kohli 11, Target 375

2:22 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood gets Mayank Agarwal trying to play big shot.Agarwal is caught at point and in walks skipper Kohli; One-run and a wicket for Australia



India 54/1 (6) Mayank Agarwal c Glenn Maxwell b Hazlewood 22, Shikhar Dhawan 20, Virat Kohli 1, Target 375

2:16 PM IST: Pat Cummis into the attack for the 5th over. Both the Indian openers are looking in good form.



India 53/0 (5) Mayank Agarwal 22, Shikhar Dhawan 20, Target 375

2:11 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood into the attack for the 4th over; Mayank Agarwal gets width to free his hands and cracks a massive SIX over covers. 7 runs of the over



India 46/0 (4) Mayank Agarwal 21, Shikhar Dhawan 16, Target 375

2:07 PM IST: Mitchell Starc bowls a better over gives away 7 runs;



India 39/0 (3) Mayank Agarwal 15, Shikhar Dhawan 15, Target 375

2:03 PM IST: Josh Hazlewood into the attack. India needs quick runs and Mayank Agarwal is carrying from where he left in IPL. Agarwal cracks FOUR of the covers and follows it by a thick edge which goes for FOUR!!!



India 32/0 (2) Mayank Agarwal 14, Shikhar Dhawan 9, Target 375

1:58 PM IST: Mitchell Starc has been wayward in the first over with his line. Australia's leader of the pace attack has given away runs including a wide that went for four and Dhawan hammering two FOURS. One of no ball and then carts the next ball over bowlers head. 20 runs of the over



India 20/0 Mayank Agarwal 2, Shikhar Dhawan 9, Target 375



1:49 PM IST: India start the chase with Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan, Micthell Starc for Australia in defense of 374



1:24 PM IST: Steve Smith,Aaron Finch along with a cameo from Glenn Maxwell means Australia have set their highest ODI total against India. This is third highest ODI total against India. India dropped a few in the field. Overthrows and some sloppy fieldings are also to be blamed as Australia managed to get off the hook. Chahal started well but ended up giving 89 runs of 10 overs with one wicket. Shami took 3/59;

Australia: 374/6 in 50 overs (Aaron Finch 114, Steve Smith 105, David Warner 69, Mohammed Shami 3/59).

1:13 PM IST: 62-ball Century for Steve Smith against India, Jasprit Bumrah getting a bit of stick. The first ball paddled for a FOUR and then a single through point gives Smith his 10th century. Third fastest ODI century for Australia

Australia 368/5 (49) Steve Smith 105, Alex Carey 17

1:08 PM IST: End of 48th over. Navdeep Saini getting hammered as Australia post 350 on the board. Steve Smith crunches a SIX of the fisrt ball, while Alex Carey gets a FOUR!!!

Australia: 354/5 (48) Steve Smith 95, Alex Carey 10



1:03 PM IST: End of 47th over. Jasprit Bumrah tries to contain flow of runs, nailing in yorkers.

Australia: 342/5 (47) Steve Smith 87, Alex Carey 5



12:59 PM IST: Navdeep Saini gets Marnus Lubuchagne. Shikhar Dhawan manages to hold on to a easy catch after dropping one earlier in the innings

Australia: 336/5 (46) Steve Smith 85, Alex Carey 1, Marnus Lubuchagne c Dhawan b Saini 2



12:54 PM IST: End of 45th over Australia are well and truly on course to a huge total. Marnus Lubuchagne in for Australia



Australia: 330/4 (45) Steve Smith 81, Glenn Maxwell c Jadeja b Shami 45



12:46 PM IST: Navdeep Saini has been taken for 15 runs, in the 44th over A SIX and Two FOURS and Australia will be targeting in access of 360 now. Huge score and they have been helped by a few drops and misfields by the Indians



Australia: 317/3 (44) Steve Smith 74, Glenn Maxwell 41



12:41 PM IST: GlennMaxwell has been dropped 3rd or 4th drop of the match. The ball goes for a SIX!!! Australia are now running to a huge total. Maxwell had a torrid time in IPL but is now back in roaring form.

Australia: 303/3 (43) Steve Smith 74, Glenn Maxwell 33



12:25 PM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal removes Marcus Stoinis for zero. Stoinis was trying to cut but edges it to Rahul behind the stumps

Australia: 272/3 (41) Steve Smith 70, Glenn Maxwell 1



12:22 PM IST: India get the breakthough Aaron Finch was trying to get the ball away but manages to edge to Rahul. India has dropped a few but Rahul makes amends. Finch c Rahul b Bumrah 114 (124b)



Australia: 264/2 (40) Steve Smith 63,

12:18PM IST: 17th ODI century for Aaron Finch. The Australian Captain has led from the front. Steve Smith is looking good at the other end as Australia target huge total



Australia: 262/1 (39) Steve Smith 63, Aaron Finch 112

12:08PM IST: Steve Smith dropped by Shikhar Dhawan. Miss judges a catch which falls metres behind him. Jadeja had been carted for three fours and A reprevive for Smith can be costly for India



Australia: 226/1 (37) Steve Smith 42, Aaron Finch 97

12:06 PM IST: Mohammed Shami gives away 6 runs of the 36th over



Australia: 214/1 (36) Steve Smith 30, Aaron Finch 97

12:03 PM IST: Ravindra Jadeja gives way 5 runs of the 35th over



Australia: 208/1 (35) Steve Smith 27, Aaron Finch 96

11:58 AM IST: NavdeepSaini into the attack and Australians are looking to launch into an all out attack. Still 16 overs to go and already 200 runs have been posted on the board. 9 runs came of this over



Australia: 203/1 (34) Steve Smith 24, Aaron Finch 94

11:50 AM IST: Ravindra Jadeja almost gets Steve Smith. He was given lbw by the onfield umpire but Smith goes for review and survives.

Australia: 194/1 (33) Steve Smith 19, Aaron Finch 91

11:47 AM IST: Saini gives way 9 runs of the 32nd over

Australia: 190/1 (32) Steve Smith 13, Aaron Finch 91

11:42 AM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal is going at almost 6.50 runs per over. He errs in line again as Steve Smith hammres a FOUR of a fuller ball. 10 runs of the over

Australia: 179/1 (31) Steve Smith 9, Aaron Finch 86

11:38 AM IST: Saini into the attack. He struggled initially but has since then managed to bowl well and keep things tight. This can be ideal time for him to bowl with new batsman Steve Smith trying to settle down.

Australia: 169/1 (30) Steve Smith 4, Aaron Finch 81

11:32 AM IST: Yuzvendra Chahal now has the responsibilty to try and keep pressure. He bowls well to the new batsman Steve Smith, who again struggled through the recent IPL. Chahal gives away just 7 runs including a no-ball and free hit.

Australia: 163/1 (29) Steve Smith 1, Aaron Finch 78

11:26 AM IST: Mohammed Shami has been brought into the attack and gets the breakthrough India needed. Warner edges to the keeper. Huge appeal turned down by the umpire, Kohli is quick to go for review. Warner is given out and India finally have a wicket they wanted.

Australia: 157/1 (28) David Warner c Rahul b Shami 69 (76b), Aaron Finch 72

11:19 AM IST: End of 27th over; Ravindra Jadeja is carted for a SIX by Aaron Finch as Australia take 11 runs of the over. Virat Kohli and India need a wicket

Australia: 149/0 (27) David Warner 63, Aaron Finch 72

11:15 AM IST: End of 26th over; Australia are well and truly into the game. An ideal platform for them to launch into an all out attack.

Australia: 138/0 (26) David Warner 62, Aaron Finch 62

11:12 AM IST: End of 25th over; Ravindra Jadeja has not been economical has given away 29 runs in six over. David Warner hits the first ball for a FOUR

Australia: 134/0 (25) David Warner 59, Aaron Finch 61

11:08 AM IST: End of 24th over; Chahal gives away just one-run

Australia: 127/0 (24) David Warner 52, Aaron Finch 61

11:05 AM IST: End of 23th over; Ravindra Jadeja into the attack and David Warner reaches Fifty. Finch rubs salt into the wounds with a FOUR of the next ball; 8 runs of the over

Australia: 126/0 (23) David Warner 51, Aaron Finch 61

11:00 AM IST: End of 22th over; Jasprti Bumrah has erred and a resultant no ball and free hit means Australia have managed to get 11 runs of the over. India are looking for a breakthrough but the pitch seems to be slow with little help to bowlers

Australia: 118/0 (22) David Warner 48, Aaron Finch 56

10:56 AM IST: End of 21th over; Ravindra Jadeja gives way 4 runs

Australia: 107/0 (21) David Warner 43, Aaron Finch 55

10:52 AM IST: End of 20th over; Jasprit Bumrah into the attack and gives way 3 runs

Australia: 103/0 (20) David Warner 41, Aaron Finch 53

10:48 AM IST: End of 19th over; Aaron Finch had difficult time in IPL but back home the batsman has got back into form. 50 of 67 balls; Australia have 100 run partnership on board.

Australia: 100/0 (19) David Warner 40, Aaron Finch 51

10:44 AM IST: End of 18th over; Aaron Finch is now looking to launch into an all out attack. A fuller ball from Yuzvendra Chahal was hammered for a SIX!!! over midwicket. 13 runs from the over and Australia are now truly gaining an upperhand

Australia: 97/0 (18) David Warner 39, Aaron Finch 49

10:40 AM IST: End of 17th over; Ravindra Jadeja bowls another good over 3 runs of the over

Australia: 84/0 (17) David Warner 37, Aaron Finch 40

10:36 AM IST: End of 15th over; Yuzvendra Chahal manages to keep things quite. Forces Finch to try something new almost gets caught by Shikhar Dhawan; 5 runs of the over

Australia: 81/0 (16) David Warner 35, Aarond Finch 39

10:30 AM IST: End of 15th over; Ravindra Jadeja into the attack gives away 4 runs. Protestors on the field.

Australia: 77/0 (15) David Warner 34, Aaron Finch 36

10:27 AM IST: End of 14th over; Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack and David Warner has found an ideal ball to hammer a FOUR!! through midwicket. Just wide enough for David Warner to swing his arms. Chahal however makes amends. Gives away 7 runs

Australia: 72/0 (14) David Warner 33, Aaron Finch 34

10:21 AM IST: End of 13th over; Navdeep Saini has pulled things back. He was a bit wayward at the start but a chat with skipper Virat Kohli has it seems managed to cool the nerves. 8 runs but importantly no boundaries

Australia: 64/0 (13) David Warner 27, Aaron Finch 32

10:15 AM IST: End of 12th over; Yuzvendra Chahal into the attack and he has bowled a good over. Another vital player for India apart from Shami and Bumrah who has had a good first day. Gives away 2 runs

Australia: 56/0 (12) David Warner 23, Aaron Finch 29

10:11 AM IST: End of 11th over; Navdeep Saini's getting a lot of advice from Virat Kohli. The Indian captain knows the current partnership is putting Australia on a strong footing. Saini has managed to pull things back. 3 runs from this over

Australia: 54/0 (11) David Warner 22, Aaron Finch 29

10:05AM IST: End of 10th over; Mohammed Shami has bowled another good over giving away just two runs. David Warner and Aarond Finch have been cautious against Shami but have managed to get runs against Navdeep Saini so they won't mind as long as the scoreboard keeps ticking.

Australia: 51/0 (10) David Warner 20, Aaron Finch 29

10:02 AM IST: End of 9th over; Looks like Australian are going to target Navdeep Saini. Aarond Finch was quick to put the bowler under pressure witha FOUR of the first ball; David Warner flicked the 3rd ball for a FOUR

Aus: 49/0 (9) David Warner 19, Aaron Finch 28

9:55 AM IST: End of 8th over; Jasprit Bumrah has given away just 3 runs. Bumrah was searching for right line and length and it seems the pacer has found it. The pacer is already touching 140kmph +

Aus: 40/0 (8) David Warner 15, Aaron Finch 23

9:50 AM IST: Navdeep Saini into the attack; Saini has started with a wide of the stumps and Aaron Finch is now looking more settled. Finch pounces on it and cuts it through point for another FOUR!!!. Kohli is quick to rush to the bowler and have a chat; Saini then alters his line and finishes strong. 5 runs of the over

Aus: 37/0 (7) David Warner 13, Aaron Finch 22

9:43 AM IST: At the end of 6th over; Jasprit Bumrah was marginally short and Aaron Finch was quick to pull through square leg; FOUR!!! Australia are now in the middle of a good start.

Aus: 32/0 (6) David Warner 13, Aaron Finch 17

9:39 AM IST: At the end of 5th over; Mohammed Shami it seems to have found the right length and it is a good sign for India at the start of the series. Aaron Finch and David Warner are, meanwhile, keeping the scoreboard ticking. Runs are trickling at the moment, 10 runs from this over

Aus: 27/0 (5) David Warner 13, Aaron Finch 12

9:33 AM IST: Jasprit Bumrah into the attack to bowl the 4th. Aarond Finch was feeling the pressure and hits in the air to release some pressure. Drives over mid-off for a FOUR; 9 runs of this over

Aus: 17/0 (4) David Warner 9, Aarond Finch 6

9:28 AM IST: Mohammed Shami into the attack gives away a single run. Another good over for India

Aus: 8/0 (3) David Warner 6, Aaron Finch 2

9:24 AM IST: Jasprit Bumrah into the attack; David Warner gets the first FOUR for Australia of the last ball of the second over; A punch of the backfoot

Aus: 7/0 (2) David Warner 6, Aaron Finch 1

9:17 AM IST: Shami starts well gives away just one-run. Shami has managed to hit the deck and good lengths means India have started in the right earnest. Jasprit Bumrah into the attack

Aus: 1/0 (1) David Warner 1, Aaron Finch 0

9:11 AM IST: Australia come out to bat with David Warner and Aaron Finch on the crease, For India Mohammed Shami to start; Boys in Blue are wearing a darker shade of blue

9:00 AM AM IST:

Teams: India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (c), Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

8:46 AM IST: Australia has won the toss and elected to bat first. From India camp, Mayank Agarwal will be the opener with Shikhar Dhawan.

