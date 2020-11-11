Tour Of Australia: Indian Cricket Team To Wear New Jersey Inspired By The Seventies

With the hype and hoopla around IPL in UAE expected to reduce gradually over this week, all attention will turn to the Indian cricket team's tour of Australia.



The Indian squad will fly directly from Dubai to Sydney on Wednesday. The India vs Australia series starts with a pair of ODIs in Sydney on November 27 and 29.



According to well-placed sources, the Indian national cricket team will wear a new jersey for the limited overs matches -- three ODIs and as many T20s.



The 'retro' theme shirt, inspired by the Seventies, will have a Navy Blue shade, a shift from the conventional sky blue colour that the team has been wearing in recent years.



The Navy Blue shirts will also sport the name of the BCCI's new kit sponsors -- MPL Sports.



MPL replaced Nike in a three-year deal worth Rs 120 crores plus revenue share.



Meanwhile, the Australian cricket team wear also wear a new-style jersey for the T20 series.



The Aussie players will wear specially-designed Indigenous shirts in the upcoming T20 series against India, a move aimed at recognising and encouraging the Indigenous Australians' role in the sport.



FULL SCHEDULE OF INDIA VS AUSTRALIA SERIES



1st ODI: Sydney (Nov. 27)

2nd ODI: Sydney (Nov. 29)

3rd ODI: Canberra (Dec. 2)



1st T20: Canberra (Dec 4)

2nd T20: Sydney (Dec 6)

3rd T20: Sydney (Dec 8)



1st Test: Adelaide (Dec 17-21)

2nd Test: Melbourne (Dec 26-30)

3rd Test: Sydney (Jan 7-11, 2021)

4th Test: Brisbane (Jan 15-19)

