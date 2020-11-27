November 27, 2020
Corona
India Vs Australia: Two Protesters Enter Field Disrupt First ODI

One of the invaders, carrying a placard denouncing India's Adani Group's coal project in Australia

PTI 27 November 2020
Two protesters made their way into the field of play during the first ODI between India and Australia.
AP
outlookindia.com
2020-11-27T12:35:09+05:30

In a security breach, two protesters made their way into the field of play during the first ODI between India and Australia before being escorted out here on Friday. (LIVE SCORECARD | FULL SCHEDULE | CRICKET NEWS)

One of the invaders, carrying a placard denouncing India's Adani Group's coal project in Australia, reached close to the pitch just before pacer Navdeep Saini was getting ready to bowl the sixth over of the home team's innings.

The two were escorted out by the security after their brief invasion.

Fans have returned to the ground for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic forced games before empty stadiums across the world.

Cricket Australia has allowed filling up the stadiums to upto 50 per cent of their capacity in the India-Australia series.

The engagement comprises three ODIs, as many T20 Internationals and four Tests.

