COVID-19: India Logs 43,263 New Cases, 338 Fresh Fatalities Reported

Within a span of 24 hours, India recorded 43,263 new cases of coronavirus infections which took the cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,31,39,981. The active cases have increased to 3,93,614, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday.

The 8 am data suggests that death toll has climbed to 4,41,749 with 338 fresh fatalities, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The active cases comprise 1.19 per cent of the total infections and the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.48 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,358 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Less than 50,000 daily cases have been reported for 74 consecutive days.

As many as 18,17,639 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 53,68,17,243.

The daily positivity rate was recorded as 2.38 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 10 days

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.43 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 76 days, according to the ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,23,04,618, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive has exceeded 71.65 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

The 338 new fatalities include 181 from Kerala, and

65 from Maharashtra.

A total of 4,41,749 deaths have been reported so far in the country including 1,37,962 from Maharashtra, 37,458 from Karnataka, 35,073 from Tamil Nadu, 25,083 from Delhi, 22,863 from Uttar Pradesh, 22,001 from Kerala and 18,531 from West Bengal.

The ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research," the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

(With PTI Inputs)

