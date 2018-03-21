The Website
21 March 2018

Congress Can Go To Any Extent To Win Elections, Says Former PM Deve Gowda

Criticising the Congress for changing its stand on granting religious status to Veerashaiva-Lingayats, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda today said the party can go to any extent to win elections.

"We do not know if the move would be fruitful or not. But the previous Congress government was opposed to the demand of Lingayats. Now they have accepted it. They can go to any extent to win elections," the Janata Dal (Secular) president said, adding that his party has maintained a neutral stand on the issue.

On the BSP-JD(S) alliance, he said both the parties would benefit from joining hands in the upcoming Karnataka polls.

When asked if his party will support the no-confidence motion notices by two Andhra Pradesh parties, he said "let it come for discussion and then we shall take a stand. It should be done by major parties having good strength in Parliament."

