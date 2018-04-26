Congress, BJP Join Hands To Rule District Council in Mizoram After Election Throws Fractured Mandate

The Congress and the BJP have joined hands to rule the Chakma Autonomous District Council (CADC) in Mizoram, after the election threw a fractured mandate, a Congress leader said in Aizwal today.

The Congress bagged six seats while the BJP won in five seats in the election to the 20-member CADC held on Friday and the results were declared yesterday.

The Mizo National Front (MNF) won eight seats, while election to one seat was stayed by the Mizoram High Court.

State Sports Minister and Congress leader Zodintluanga said the post-poll alliance was forged after local leaders of both the parties reached an agreement.

However, this would not have any bearing in Delhi or in the coming election to the state assembly, he said.

The state BJP leadership were not happy with the development.

BJP sources said the party may take action against the elected CADC members for forging alliance with the Congress.

They said they are awaiting the decision of the party leaders of Guwahati and Delhi on this.

The two parties fighting at the national and state levels formed a joint legislature party which elected Santi Jiban Chakma of the BJP its leader and Buddha Lila Chakma of the Congress as deputy leader, Congress sources said.

Santi Jiban Chakma was tipped to become the Chief Executive Member, the administrative head of the Council, the sources said.

The CADC is an autonomous council for ethnic Chakma people, formed under the sixth schedule of the Constitution on April 29, 1972. The Council exercises legislative, executive and judicial powers over allotted departments within the territory of CADC.