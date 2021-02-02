While most celebrities are keen to share the latest updates of their lives with their fans, actor Aamir Khan has always been away from the world of social media. Now, he has decided to give himself a complete 'communication detox' and ditch his phone to focus on his work and personal life.

The actor's spokesperson revealed earlier, that the actor took a break from shooting his upcoming film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which is a Hindi remake of Robert Zemeckis' 1994 Hollywood film "Forrest Gump" starring Tom Hanks. He took the break to shoot a cameo for his friend Amin Hajee's directorial debut 'Koi Jaane Na' in Jaipur.

However, Aamir Khan is back in Mumbai and is all set to get back to shoot for 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. He then has plans, to begin with, the film's post-production with director Advait Chandan, as the film is scheduled to release in December 2021.

For carrying out these elaborate plans and to make sure nothing goes wrong, the actor has decided to give up on his phone and go on a communication detox.

"Aamir feels that he is addicted to his cell phone and that's impacting his personal and professional space. Hence, he has decided to go incognito and operate like in the older days", a source told India TV. The actor has asked everybody to contact his manager in case there is some urgency and has instructed his team to manage his social media for him, the source added.

