Comedy King Kapil Sharma Returns To Twitter, Here's What He Told His Fans

Comedy king Kapil Sharma, who has been going through a rough phase both professionally and personally for some time now, returned to Twitter on Friday after a gap of almost two months hiatus.

He tweeted, "Hello friends .. hope all well .. let's have a chat tonight by 11pm .. till then listen to this Punjabi dance number by my friends@drzeusworld @ZoraWorldwidwe"

Advertisement opens in new window

During the chat session with his fans on the micro-blogging site, Kapil said he would return to the small screen soon.

Read Also: Kapil Sharma files police complaint against his former managers Preeti, Neeti Simoes

When asked to update his profile photograph, Kapil said he would do so after getting back in shape.

Later when another fan tweeted that he is missing Kapil and 'The Kapil Sharma Show', the comedian replied that he will return with a brand new offering.

In April this year, Kapil returned to the small screen with a new show titled, 'Family Time With Kapil Sharma'. However, the launch of the show was accompanied by news of cancelled shoots.

Read Also: Kapil Sharma opens up about his drinking problem

Later, Kapil had a Twitter meltdown which ended with him filing police complaints against a journalist and his former showrunner and alleged girlfriend Preeti Simoes and her sister Neeti.

Advertisement opens in new window

Since then, Kapil has kept himself away from the limelight.

Now that the actor is back we expect to see him on television really soon!