In a dream spell, Puducherry's 19-year-old Sidak Singh claimed all ten wickets in Manipur's first innings wickets during their Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy match at CAP Siechem Ground, Puducherry on Saturday.

The young left-arm spinner thus emulated legendary Anil Kumble's feat. The former India captain registered a 'Perfect 10' against Pakistan in 1999 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi to equal Jim Laker's feat.

Turning out for Puducherry against Manipur in the four-day U-23 match, Sidak returned with figures of 10-31 in 17.5 overs with seven maidens.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh-born Sidak had represented Mumbai in seven T20s, but is now playing for Puducherry as an 'outstation' player.

Courtesy Sidak's heroics, Manipur were bundled out for a meagre 71 in their first innings.

Of the 10 wickets, three wickets were caught and bowled. Sidak at the age of 15 was the youngest to play for Mumbai after Sachin Tendulkar, who had donned the Mumbai jersey at 14.

Puducherry managed to put 105 in their first innings. Manipur were struggling at 51/4 at the close of play on Day 2.

