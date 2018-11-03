﻿
Home »  Website »  Sports »  19-Year-Old Sidak Singh Takes All 10 Manipur Wickets In An Innings, Emulates Anil Kumble

19-Year-Old Sidak Singh Takes All 10 Manipur Wickets In An Innings, Emulates Anil Kumble

Former India captain registered a 'Perfect 10' against Pakistan in 1999 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi to equal Jim Laker's feat.

Outlook Web Bureau 03 November 2018
19-Year-Old Sidak Singh Takes All 10 Manipur Wickets In An Innings, Emulates Anil Kumble
Courtesy: Twitter
19-Year-Old Sidak Singh Takes All 10 Manipur Wickets In An Innings, Emulates Anil Kumble
outlookindia.com
2018-11-03T18:53:05+0530
Related Stories

In a dream spell, Puducherry's 19-year-old Sidak Singh claimed all ten wickets in Manipur's first innings wickets during their Colonel CK Nayudu Trophy match at CAP Siechem Ground, Puducherry on Saturday.

The young left-arm spinner thus emulated legendary Anil Kumble's feat. The former India captain registered a 'Perfect 10' against Pakistan in 1999 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, New Delhi to equal Jim Laker's feat.

Turning out for Puducherry against Manipur in the four-day U-23 match, Sidak returned with figures of 10-31 in 17.5 overs with seven maidens.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh-born Sidak had represented Mumbai in seven T20s, but is now playing for Puducherry as an 'outstation' player.

Courtesy Sidak's heroics, Manipur were bundled out for a meagre 71 in their first innings.

Of the 10 wickets, three wickets were caught and bowled. Sidak at the age of 15 was the youngest to play for Mumbai after Sachin Tendulkar, who had donned the Mumbai jersey at 14.

Puducherry managed to put 105 in their first innings. Manipur were struggling at 51/4 at the close of play on Day 2.

(With PTI inputs)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Anil Kumble Cricket Sports

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Breathing Delhi’s Air Is As Bad As Smoking 20 Cigarettes A Day: Doctors
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters