09 July 2018 Last Updated at 3:25 pm National

Civil Services Aspirant Attempts Suicide At Karol Bagh Metro Station

The incident took place at 9:30 am on the Blue Line when the man allegedly jumped in front of a Noida-bound metro as the train was approaching the platform, a senior officer said.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representative Image/PTI
outlookindia.com
2018-07-09T15:26:07+0530

A 23-year-old civil services aspirant allegedly attempted suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at Karol Bagh Metro Station on Monday morning, the police said.

The incident took place at 9:30 am on the Blue Line when the man allegedly jumped in front of a Noida-bound metro as the train was approaching the platform, a senior officer said.

The man sustained a head injury and is presently kept under observation at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital.

The man, a resident of Mumbai, was preparing for Civil Services and was living with his friend in East Delhi's Nirman Vihar, the officer said.

"There was a case of attempted suicide at Karol Bagh Metro Station as the train approached a platform, heading towards Noida at 9:30 am", a senior DMRC official said.

