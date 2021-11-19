Advertisement
Friday, Nov 19, 2021
Chidambaram States Withdrawal Of Farm Laws Impelled By 'Fear Of Elections'

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation this morning, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year.

Chidambaram States Withdrawal Of Farm Laws Impelled By 'Fear Of Elections'
Photo by Suresh K Pandey/Outlook

Chidambaram States Withdrawal Of Farm Laws Impelled By 'Fear Of Elections'
2021-11-19T11:49:12+05:30
Published: 19 Nov 2021, Updated: 19 Nov 2021 11:49 am

Senior party leader P Chidambaram on Friday took a dig at the government, calling the Centre's decision to repeal the farm laws as a "great victory for the farmers and the Congress",  saying that the move was not inspired by a change of heart but impelled by "fear of elections".

His remarks came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in an address to the nation this morning, announced that the government has decided to repeal the three farm laws, which were at the centre of protests by farmers for the past year. "What cannot be achieved by democratic protests can be achieved by the fear of impending elections!" Chidambaram tweeted.

The PM's announcement on the withdrawal of the three farm laws is not inspired by a change of policy or a change of heart. It is impelled by "fear of elections", the Congress leader charged in a series of tweets. "Anyway, it is a great victory for the farmers and for the Congress party which was unwavering in its opposition to the farm laws," Chidambaram said.

Many farmers had been protesting and were encamped at Delhi's borders since November 2020 with a demand that the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, Farmers' (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 be rolled back and a new law made to guarantee MSP for crops.

The Centre, which has held 11 rounds of formal dialogue with the farmers, had maintained that the new laws are pro-farmer, while protesters claimed they would be left at the mercy of corporations because of the legislations. 

-With PTI Inputs

