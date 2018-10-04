Centuries On Debut: List Of Indians Who Have Hit Tons In First Match

Related Stories
Boy wonder Prithvi Shaw hit a brilliant 134 on Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies at Rajkot on Thursday to become the youngest Indian to score a hundred on debut.
Before him, as many as 14 Indians have achieved the feat, including some of the biggest names in the sport.
Here is a list of Indian batsmen who have scored centuries on debut Test:
|Player
|Score
|Against
|Innings
|Venue
|Date
|Result
|Lala Amarnath
|118
|England
|3rd
|Gymkhana Ground, Mumbai
|15-Dec-33
|Lost
|Deepak Shodhan
|110
|Pakistan
|2nd
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|12-Dec-52
|Drawn
|AG Kripal Singh
|100*
|New Zealand
|1st
|Fateh Maidan, Hyderabad
|19-Nov-55
|Drawn
|Abbas Ali Baig
|112
|England
|4th
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|23-Jul-59
|Lost
|Hanumant Singh
|105
|England
|1st
|Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi
|8-Feb-64
|Drawn
|Gundappa Viswanath
|137
|Australia
|3rd
|Green Park, Kanpur
|15-Nov-69
|Drawn
|Surinder Amarnath
|124
|New Zealand
|2nd
|Eden Park, Auckland
|24-Jan-76
|Won
|Mohammad Azharuddin
|110
|England
|1st
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|31-Dec-84
|Drawn
|Pravin Amre
|103
|South Africa
|2nd
|Kingsmead, Durban
|13-Nov-92
|Drawn
|Sourav Ganguly
|131
|England
|2nd
|Lord's, London
|20-Jun-96
|Drawn
|Virender Sehwag
|105
|South Africa
|1st
|Chevrolet Park, Bloemfontein
|3-Nov-01
|Lost
|Suresh Raina
|120
|Sri Lanka
|2nd
|SSC, Colombo
|26-Jul-10
|Drawn
|Shikhar Dhawan
|187
|Australia
|2nd
|PCA Stadium, Mohali
|14-Mar-13
|Won
|Rohit Sharma
|177
|West Indies
|2nd
|Eden Gardens, Kolkata
|6-Nov-13
|Won
|Prithvi Shaw
|134
|West Indies
|1st
|SCA Stadium, Rajkot
|4-Oct-18
