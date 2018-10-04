Centuries On Debut: List Of Indians Who Have Hit Tons In First Match

﻿
Before Prithvi Shaw, as many as 14 Indians have achieved the feat, including some of the biggest names in the sport.

Outlook Web Bureau 04 October 2018
PTI Photo
outlookindia.com
2018-10-04T16:09:39+0530
Boy wonder Prithvi Shaw hit a brilliant 134 on Day 1 of the first Test against the West Indies at Rajkot on Thursday to become the youngest Indian to score a hundred on debut.

Before him, as many as 14 Indians have achieved the feat, including some of the biggest names in the sport.

Here is a list of Indian batsmen who have scored centuries on debut Test:

Player Score Against Innings Venue Date Result
Lala Amarnath 118 England 3rd Gymkhana Ground, Mumbai 15-Dec-33 Lost
Deepak Shodhan 110 Pakistan 2nd  Eden Gardens, Kolkata 12-Dec-52 Drawn
AG Kripal Singh  100* New Zealand 1st  Fateh Maidan, Hyderabad 19-Nov-55 Drawn
Abbas Ali Baig 112 England 4th Old Trafford, Manchester 23-Jul-59 Lost
Hanumant Singh 105 England 1st  Feroz Shah Kotla, Delhi 8-Feb-64 Drawn
Gundappa Viswanath 137 Australia 3rd Green Park, Kanpur 15-Nov-69 Drawn
Surinder Amarnath 124 New Zealand 2nd  Eden Park, Auckland 24-Jan-76 Won
Mohammad Azharuddin 110 England 1st  Eden Gardens, Kolkata 31-Dec-84 Drawn
Pravin Amre 103 South Africa 2nd  Kingsmead, Durban 13-Nov-92 Drawn
Sourav Ganguly 131 England 2nd  Lord's, London 20-Jun-96 Drawn
Virender Sehwag 105 South Africa 1st  Chevrolet Park, Bloemfontein 3-Nov-01 Lost
Suresh Raina 120 Sri Lanka 2nd  SSC, Colombo 26-Jul-10 Drawn
Shikhar Dhawan 187 Australia 2nd  PCA Stadium, Mohali 14-Mar-13 Won
Rohit Sharma 177 West Indies 2nd  Eden Gardens, Kolkata 6-Nov-13 Won
Prithvi Shaw 134 West Indies 1st  SCA Stadium, Rajkot  4-Oct-18  
  Comments (1)

