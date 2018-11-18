Watch #DeepVeer: Bollywood's 'Bajirao' And 'Mastani' Return To India After Dreamy Destination Wedding

After a dreamy destination wedding in Italy, Bollywood's power couple, the newly-weds Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are back to India.



As the couple stepped out of the Mumbai airport, they were swarmed by ardent fans and scores of media persons. Ranveer Singh asked the fans to take it easy as everyone tried to get a perfect shot of the duo. They left the airport with heavy security.

The Mr and Mrs wore complementary outfits and also posed for the paparazzi after arriving at Ranveer Singh's residence.



Ranveer Singh wore a cream kurta, paired with white churidar topped with a contrasting red sleeveless jacket adorned with golden motifs. Similarly, Padukone opted for a knee-length kurta in a cream colour, with a white churidar and added a dash of colour with a heavy banarsi dupatta in red, teamed with heavy golden jhumkis. The leggy lass sported a choora and also wore sindoor.





B-Town's power couple tied the knot in Lake Como in a traditional Konkani ceremony on November 14, while a Sindhi wedding was organised on November 15, both of which were attended by close-knit relatives of the two actors.

WATCH: Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at Ranveer Singh's residence in Mumbai. They got married earlier this week in Italy's Lombardy pic.twitter.com/kgaiq87WTO — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2018

They also posted pictures from their wedding on Instagram on November 15 which left fans and Bollywood celebrities heart-struck.

Bollywood's 'Bajirao' and 'Mastani' will reportedly host two grand receptions for their relatives and friends- one in Bengaluru and the other in Mumbai.





The Reel-life couple had announced their wedding dates on October 21 on social media after dating for over 6 years.

(With Agency Inputs)