17 August 2017 Last Updated at 12:02 pm National

BJP Gifts A Pair Of Leather Shoes to Kejriwal On Birthday To Protest Against His 'Hypocrisy'

'He uses fine jogging shoes but always wears ordinary sandals in public and official events.'
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo
2017-08-17T12:04:16+0530

A Delhi BJP member has "gifted" a pair of leather shoes to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on his birthday today in protest against his "hypocrisy".

Raghav Mandal, the member of the city BJP's media team, said he ordered the pair of shoes online and gave the CM's civil lines' address for delivery as a "birthday gift".

"I sent this gift to Arvind Kejriwal as a symbolic protest against his hypocrisy. He uses fine jogging shoes but always wears ordinary sandals in public and official events," Mandal said.

The pair of shoes costs Rs 500, he said. (PTI)

