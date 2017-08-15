BJP-Cornered Media Misrepresenting Facts, Bengal Has The Freedom To Celebrate Independence Day: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday clarified that the state will be celebrating the 71st Independence Day of India with fervor.

Banerjee took to Twitter and said, "Some BJP-cornered media misrepresenting facts. Don't mislead. In Bengal each one has the full freedom to celebrate 70 years of our freedom."

She further said that all the schools in the state are celebrating the Independence Day as per their choice.

"All schools in #Bengal ARE celebrating #IndependenceDay as per their choice. In their own special way," she said.

She further said, "Like every year, I will participate in the 'Freedom at Midnight' ceremony. Homage to all those who gave their lives for our country. Jai Hind"

According to reports, West Bengal government said it will not follow the Centre's plan for celebrating Independence Day in schools, to which Minister for Human Resource Development Prakash Javadekar said on Sunday that the decision was unfortunate.

