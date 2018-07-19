BJP, Congress Gear Up For No-Confidence Motion, Issue Whip To Members

Ahead of Friday's no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, the BJP has issued a two-day whip to all its members of parliament to be present in the House beginning Thursday.

The whip was issued by BJP Chief Whip in the Lok Sabha Anurag Thakur.

"I have issued a three line whip requesting all BJP Lok Sabha MP's to be present positively in the House on July 19 and 20," Thakur tweeted.

Advertisement opens in new window

Thakur, a three-time MP from Hamirpur in Himachal Pradesh, has recently been appointed as the ruling party's chief whip in the Lower House.

Meanwhie, the Congress exuded confidence over the success of the 'no-confidence motion' against the Modi government and accused it of failing on all fronts by not keeping its promises made to the people.

Addressing a joint press conference on Wednesday, Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Rajiv Satav said the Narendra Modi government has failed to fulfil various promises it had made to the people of the country before the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress has also issued a three-line whip to all its MPs in the Lok Sabha to be present on Friday when the no-confidence motion is taken up in the House.

On being asked about the required numbers for the no-confidence motion against the government, former Congress president Sonia Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament, "Who says we don't have the numbers?"

However, the BJP hit back at Gandhi saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the confidence of people.

Advertisement opens in new window

"Congress had shown similar kind of arrogance during Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji's tenure and they had to face the consequences. Indians have elected Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader and he has their confidence. We are ready to face them," Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan told ANI.

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav opined that the Opposition does not have numbers, but has people who will "tell others how the government has be-fooled the nation."

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), a former BJP ally, has issued a three-line whip to its Members of Parliament in Lok Sabha, to be present in Parliament on July 19 and 20.

Accepting the no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the monsoon session, Speaker Sumitra Mahajan had noted that the discussion be followed by voting on the same.

(With agency inputs)