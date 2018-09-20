Bihar: JD(U) Leader's Son, 4 Others Escape Juvenile Home After Killing Caretaker

At least five juvenile prisoners including a JD(U) leader's son escaped from a remand home in Purnea, Bihar on Wednesday after killing the caretaker and a fellow inmate, police said.

The caretaker, Vijendra Kumar, and an inmate Saroj Kumar were shot dead while two other juvenile prisoners, Gaurav Sahni and Rohit Kumar, were injured as gunshots were fired by a group of boys lodged inside the remand home who opened the gate and fled the spot after the attack, Superintedent of Police Vishal Sharma said.

A day before the incident occurred, the inmate who was killed in the attack had informed caretaker Vijendra Kumar that the accused had cough syrup bottles following which Kumar had scolded them, the officer said.

The person who is believed to have opened the fire is the son of a local JD(U) leader, the SP said.

The JD(U) leader is being interrogated in connection with the incident, he said.

His son had been involved in many criminal incidents in the past and was believed to be in touch with notorious criminals of the district from whom he might have procured the firearm, the officer said.

According to remand home's guard Suraj Kumar, the group of five juvenile prisoners escaped from the remand home soon after the incident.

It was being investigated as to how the inmates got access to a firearm, the SP said, adding that efforts were on to trace them.

The injured inmates have been admitted to hospital.

PTI