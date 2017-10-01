Big Bang Theory Actor Kunal Nayyar In Forbes List Of Top-10 Highest Paid TV Actors

British-Indian actor Kunal Nayyar has made it to Forbes' annual top-10 highest-paid TV actors list that has his "The Big Bang Theory" co-star Jim Parsons on the number one spot.

The 36-year-old actor, who plays astrophysicist Rajesh Koothrappali in the popular CBS show, secured the fourth position on the list, having earned USD 25 million in the year till June 1, reported Forbes.Com.

This year too, Parsons sits high on the top rank having minted USD 27.5 million. He was on the numero uno spot even for the last two years.

Advertisement opens in new window

Their "TBBT" co-star Johnny Galecki is on the second position earning USD 26.5 million, followed closely by Simon Helberg on number three with USD 26 million.

In the magazine's top-10 highest-paid TV actresses list, their co-star Kaley Cuoco was ranked second by earning USD 26 million, equalling the amount earned by Helberg.

Aforementioned "The Big Bang Theory" stars make USD 1 million per episode of the show but will now be paid less after each of them volunteered to take a USD 100,000-per- episode pay cut for the upcoming season, seeking a salary hike for their co-stars Mayim Bialik and Melissa Rauch.

Besides "TBBT" securing top spots in the list, it was "Modern Family" stars who also shone bright.

Ty Burrell, who plays the quirky Phil Dunphy on the show, sits on the sixth rank with the earnings of USD 13.5 million.

While Eric Stonestreet, the overdramatic Cameron Tucker on the show, scored one million less than his "Modern Family" co-star and secured seventh rank, nudging actor Kevin Spacey on the eighth spot with USD 12 million.

Advertisement opens in new window

The "House of Cards" star shared the rank with actor Ed O'Neill.

"NCIS" actor and executive producer Mark Harmon came in fifth with USD 19 million as his total earnings.

Earning USD 11 million and on the last spot is another "Modern Family" star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson.

All in all, actor Sofia Vergara, who topped the highest- paid list of TV actresses with USD 41.5 million, outearned Parsons by an impressive difference of 14 million.

Other artistes of Indian descent such as Mindy Kaling (USD 13 million) and Priyanka Chopra (USD 10 million) featured in the Forbes list of top-10 highest-paid TV actresses at third and eighth spots.

(PTI)