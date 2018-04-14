The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
14 April 2018 Last Updated at 9:36 am National

'Better To Kill Her Before She Became Terrorist': Kotak Bank Sacks Employee Who Justified Kathua Rape-Murder

"It's better to kill her now otherwise tomorrow she may become a human bomb against India," he allegedly wrote in Malayalam.
Outlook Web Bureau
'Better To Kill Her Before She Became Terrorist': Kotak Bank Sacks Employee Who Justified Kathua Rape-Murder
Courtesy: Twitter/Ultra_Indian
'Better To Kill Her Before She Became Terrorist': Kotak Bank Sacks Employee Who Justified Kathua Rape-Murder
outlookindia.com
2018-04-14T10:24:13+0530

Kotak Mahindra Bank today said Vishnu Nandukumar, who triggered a social media furore over his alleged comments against the Kathua rape victim, had been sacked the same day for non-performance.

"It is extremely disheartening to see such comments being made in the aftermath of such tragedy by anyone including an ex-employee. We strongly condemn this statement," bank spokesperson Rohit Rao said.

"We have terminated Nandukumar from the services on Wednesday, April 11, 2018 for poor performance," he added.

Advertisement opens in new window

Nandukumar, posted as assistant manager at a branch in Kochi, allegedly justified the killing of the eight-year-old rape victim, saying she would have grown up to be a terrorist.

"It's better to kill her now otherwise tomorrow she may become a human bomb against India," he allegedly wrote in Malayalam.

The vile comment led to a furore on social media, with people demanding action against him.

The eight-year-old girl from a grazing family was raped and murdered at Kathua in Jammu region in January this year.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Jammu Rape Child Rape Murder Muslims National Reportage

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Explosions Rock Syria As Trump, Allies Launch Strikes In Response To Chemical Attacks
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters