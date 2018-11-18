﻿
BCCI Skips Asian Cricket Council AGM In Lahore; Bangladesh's Nazmul Hassan Becomes New President

India was the only notable absentee from the meeting which was attended by 33 nations affiliated to the ACC, including full members like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

18 November 2018
Courtesy: Twitter (PCB)
The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) elected its new president during the 2018 Annual General Meeting held in Lahore on Sunday even as the Board of Control For Cricket In India (BCCI) skipped the meet citing "security concerns" and existing political tension between neighbouring nations.

A Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) official said that India was the only notable absentee from the meeting which was attended by 33 nations affiliated to the ACC, including full members like Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

“Dave Richardson the CEO of the International Cricket Council also attended the meeting,” he said.

"BCCI had conveyed to the PCB and ACC it was not in a position to attend the meeting due to existing political situation and security concerns. It is for the first time in the ACC history in 35 years that India has not attended a General Body meeting," said a PCB source.

Meanwhile, Nazmul Hassan of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) took over as president of the ACC from Ehsan Mani till 2020.

(PTI)

