BMW S 1000 RR Pro: Same Price Other Options

It was a pleasant surprise to find out that one needed to pay a small premium for the new BMW S 1000 RR over its predecessor. The 2019 edition of BMW’s litre-class rocket packs in some new tech as well as more electronic goodies. And going by the pricing of its variants, we feel that the Pro version is what will be highly in demand. What makes each variant special, we have already done a story here. But for now, we shall be looking at what else is available for roughly the same amount of money as you would pay for the Pro variant.

Naturally, some of its litre-class rivals make the cut but for that you will have to wait for our spec comparison, coming shortly. Until then, here’s what else that commands a similar price tag:

1. Harley-Davidson Heritage Classic - Rs 19.79 lakh

Harley-Davidson revolutionised the Softail family with a taut chassis and Showa suspension components. The result was evident with the way its largest cruiser, the Heritage Classic, handles bends. Finally, Harleys could corner. The Heritage is everything one wants from a Harley cruiser. A torquey V-twin motor? Check. Relaxed ergos? Check. Needless to say, it is one of our most fun-to-ride Harley motorcycle.

2. BMW R 1250 GS Pro - Rs 20.05 lakh

BMW stepped up its game as the big daddy of the adventure world got more cee cees, more power and more importantly more torque. The R 1250 GS was amongst the first Beemers to get the ShiftCam technology, even before the 2019 S 1000 RR. It does its best to intimidate any mortal but once you are on the saddle, she is perhaps one of the easiest adventure motorcycles to ride anywhere.

3. MV Agusta F3 800 RC - Rs 21.99 lakh

We said no litre-class supersports in this list and we mean it as the MV Agusta F3 800 RC is only a 798cc inline three cylinder motorcycle. This being the Reparto Corse version (MV’s homologation special bikes carry the RC moniker), the F3 gets a ‘Racing Kit’ which bumps up the power to 153PS! It is still quite pricey for a sub-litre-class sportbike but you are paying for exclusivity. There will only be 6 such models sold in India, one of which has already been sold.

4. Ducati Multistrada 1260 Pikes Peak - Rs 21.42 lakh

Another adventure motorcycle? Sure, the Ducati Multistrada 1260 can get away with doing light off-roading but not the Pikes Peak edition. This particular version of the big Multi gets proper road-spec gear to eat corners for breakfast. The bike comes in the same livery that won Ducati the 2018 edition of the legendary Pikes Peak Hill Climb event. The 2019 edition will take place this Sunday with Ducati fielding in a Streetfighter V4 prototype and not an improved Multistrada 1260. Hence, this is likely to be the last Multistrada Pikes Peak edition that we are ever going to get.

All prices, ex-showroom India.

