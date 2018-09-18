I Am Asthmatic But It Can’t Stop Me: Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra on Monday was noticed talking about how asthma did not stop her from achieving the highs in her career, as tweeted in an ad campaign.

"Those who know me well know that I'm an asthmatic. I mean, what's to hide? I knew that I had to control my asthma before it controlled me. As long as I've got my inhaler, asthma can't stop me from achieving my goals and living a 'Berok Zindagi'," she tweeted.

As for her projects in Bollywood, Priyanka is shooting for "The Sky Is Pink" with actor Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

The film, directed by Shonali Bose, is based on a true life story and will be shot in Mumbai, Delhi, London and the Andaman Island. The dialogues are written by Juhi Chaturvedi and music composition by Pritam Chakraborty for the film, which is backed by Ronnie Screwvala and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

"The Sky Is Pink'" reportedly revolves around Aisha Chaudhary. After being diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 13, she is now a motivational speaker.

IANS