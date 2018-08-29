The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
29 August 2018 Last Updated at 7:19 pm Sports

Asian Games: Arpinder Singh Clinches India's First Men's Triple Jump Gold In 48 Years

India's last Asian Games gold medal in men's triple jump had come in 1970 from Mohinder Singh Gill.

Outlook Web Bureau
Asian Games: Arpinder Singh Clinches India's First Men's Triple Jump Gold In 48 Years
Photo credit: Twitter
Asian Games: Arpinder Singh Clinches India's First Men's Triple Jump Gold In 48 Years
outlookindia.com
2018-08-29T19:19:47+0530

Arpinder Singh clinched India's first men's triple jump gold in 48 years with a jump of 16.77m in the Asian Games in Jakarta on Wednesday.

Arpinder, who has been without a medal in multi-sporting events since winning a bronze in the 2014 Commonwealth Games, produced a best jump of 16.77m which he came up with in his third attempt.

Ruslan Kurbanov of Uzbekistan took the silver with a best jump of 16.62m while Shuo Cao of China was third with an effort of 16.56m.

Wednesday's  mark of Arpinder was, however, well below his season best of 17.09m which he did during the National Inter-State Championships in June, which had put him at number three in the Asian rankings.

Arpinder has a personal best of 17.17m. He had finished fifth in the 2014 Asian Games.

India's last Asian Games gold medal in men's triple jump had come in 1970 from Mohinder Singh Gill.

(PTI) 

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Punjab India Indonesia Jakarta Asian Games Sports News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Asian Games 2018: India's Dutee Chand Wins Second Silver Medal
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters