AR Rahman On India's #MeToo Movement After His Sister Said She Heard Stories About Lyricist Vairamuthu

AR Rahman shared his statement hours after his sister AR Raihanah said that she had heard stories of acclaimed lyricist Vairamuthu's sexual misconduct. Vairamuthu was accused of sexually harassing Chinmayi Sripaada.

AR Rahman shared his opinion on the ongoing #MeToo movement in India saying that some of the names - of the survivors and their alleged predators - have "shocked" him.

Several other women anonymously recounted their #MeToo stories implicating the poet. Vairamuthu and AR Rahman have collaborated on several projects including Mani Ratnam's Roja, for which they both won National Awards in their respective categories.

AR Rahman's mentioned, "Been observing the #MeToo movement. Some of the names have shocked me... both the victims and their perpetrators. I would love to see our industry become cleaner and respectful of women. More power to all the victims coming forward. Social media offers great freedom for victims to speak up; however, we should be careful in creating a new internet justice system, in case it's misused."

AR Raihanah said, "Several women have told me about Vairamuthu. It is an open secret and a lot of people have faced it." She also added, that Vairamuthu has "behaved with dignity" with her. "I have not faced it personally. He has behaved with great dignity to me in the few meetings that we have had. How can I blame him? What right do I have? Whoever has experienced harassment must report it."

