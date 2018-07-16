Anurag Kashyap Hails Rahul Gandhi's 'Sacred Games' Take, Some Unimpressed

Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has hailed Congress president Rahul Gandhi's comment on his controversial web show 'Sacred Games'.

Kashyap, who is the filmmaker and co-director of the web show expressed his sentiments on Twitter and said, "That's a yay," quoting Rahul's tweet.

Netflix's web series 'Sacred Games', has been landed in a legal soup over its certain content that purportedly insulted former prime minister and Rahul's father Rajiv Gandhi.

Rahul on Sunday tweeted that unlike the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), he believes that freedom of expression is a fundamental democratic right.

"BJP/RSS believe the freedom of expression must be policed & controlled. I believe this freedom is a fundamental democratic right. My father lived and died in the service of India. The views of a character on a fictional web series can never change that. #SacredGames," he tweeted.

Earlier, the Congress chief had said that the views of a character in a web-series can never change the fact that his father "lived and died in the service of India".

The controversy over the web series started when a complaint was filed by Rajiv Sinha, a Congress member from West Bengal, alleging that the series was "misrepresenting facts during his (Rajiv Gandhi) regime".

A plea was filed in Delhi High Court seeking to remove questionable portions from the series.

Produced by the Anil Ambani-led Reliance Entertainment's Phantom Films joint venture, 'Sacred Games' is based on Vikram Chandra's 2006 thriller novel.

The series stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan and Radhika Apte in the lead roles.