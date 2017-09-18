The Website
NATIONAL INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SPORT ART & ENTERTAINMENT BOOKS & CULTURE SOCIETY
﻿
18 September 2017 Last Updated at 12:18 pm National News Analysis

Andhra Pradesh Farmers Send 68 Paise Cheques For PM Modi on His 68th Birthday

Outlook Web Bureau
Andhra Pradesh Farmers Send 68 Paise Cheques For PM Modi on His 68th Birthday
File Photo: PTI Photos
Andhra Pradesh Farmers Send 68 Paise Cheques For PM Modi on His 68th Birthday
outlookindia.com
2017-09-18T12:39:08+0530

While the social networking websites of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was poured with best wishes to mark his 68th birthday on September 17, a non-profit group from Andhra Pradesh used the occasion to highlight the predicament of farmers in the region.

To register their dissent in a noticeable manner, farmers of Andhra Pradesh’s Kurnool district in Rayalaseema region sent 68 paise cheques to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a gift on his birthday on Sunday.

Advertisement opens in new window

According to NDTV, an NGO had demanded the central government to develop irrigation infrastructure, to aid the farmers in the drought-prone areas of Andhra Pradesh.

"We are sending 68 paise cheques as a token to draw your attention to our backwardness," RSSS co-convener Yerva Raamachandra Reddy said.

The outfit’s president Bojja Dasarah Reddy claims that despite having access to a large amount of water the region faces eternal drought on account of insufficient irrigation infrastructure which is compounded by biased water allocation.

They claim that politicians are not interested in the farmer crisis in Rayalaseema due to the lack of political influence it carries.

Added to this the group chief also claims that to develop the backward region, a special development package was announced for the drought-prone regions of Andhra Pradesh called ‘AP Bifurcation Act’.

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Narendra Modi Agriculture: Farmers' Internet Social Networking Sites National News Analysis

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
  • Daily Mail (1)
Next Story : Amit Shah Backs Kodnani, Says She Was Not Present At Massacre Site
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters