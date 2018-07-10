Aircel-Maxis Case: ED Opposes P. Chidambaram's Anticipatory Bail

Delhi Patiala House Court on Tuesday extended protection from arrest to former Union minister P Chidambaram and his son Karti in Aircel-Maxis case till August 7. The Enforcement Directorate has filed a detailed reply in the case and opposed P Chidambaram's anticipatory bail.

Chidambaram had on May 30 moved the court seeking protection from arrest in the case, saying all evidence in the matter appears to be documentary in nature which is already in the possession of the incumbent government and nothing was to be recovered from him.

The court had earlier granted interim protection from arrest till today to Karti in two cases filed by the CBI and ED in 2011 and 2012, respectively in the Aircel-Maxis matter arising out of 2G spectrum cases.

The matter pertains to grant of Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to firm M/S Global Communication Holding Services Ltd for investment in Aircel.

Yesterday, Justice A K Pathak wrote in the order that the "interim order shall continue till the next date of hearing, that is August 1".

The former union minister P Chidambaram recently found that the interim protection from arrest, granted by the Delhi High Court in the INX Media case, was not present in the written order though it was orally pronounced.

The matter was raised in the high court on Monday by Chidambaram's counsel -- senior advocate Dayan Krishnan and advocates Pramod Dubey and Arshdeep Singh, who told Justice Pathak that the court had orally extended the interim protection from arrest to the senior Congress leader on July 3, but this did not find a mention in the written order.

Urging that this part should be added in the order, they said there was urgency in the matter as the July 3 order was made available on July 6, which had only stated that "Learned ASG submits that reply will be filed during course of the day. List on August 1, 2018 at the end of the Board. In the meanwhile, rejoinder, if any, be filed."

The court added the line in the order after the CBI investigating officer said he had no objections.

Soon after Chidambaram was granted protection, the CBI had on July 3 itself pressed for his custodial interrogation in the INX Media case alleging that it was necessary because he has remained evasive and non-cooperative during questioning.

The high court had then asked the senior Congress leader to join questioning and cooperate in the investigation as and when called by the CBI.

In Chidambaram's anticipatory bail plea, it was contended that he was being harassed in the case, in which he was not named.

In the INX Media case, the CBI had registered an FIR on May 15 last year against alleged irregularities in the FIPB clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during his tenure as the Finance Minister.

Chidambaram's son Karti was also arrested in the matter on February 28 for allegedly receiving funds to the tune of Rs 10 lakh in the case. He was granted bail on March 23. The other accused in the case include then INX Media Director Indrani Mukerjea and then INX News Director Peter Mukerjea.'

(PTI)