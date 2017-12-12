Ahead Of Investor Summit, UP Govt To Hire PR Firm To Improve 'State's Image'

Ahead of the UP Investor Summit 2018, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government has decided to hire a Public Relations firm and Event Management agency to remove 'misperceptions' about the state and to "improve the state's image as an investment destination."

The UP Investor Summit to be held in February next year will host about 500 delegates and "aims to showcase the investment opportunities and potential in the various sectors of Uttar Pradesh," according to its website.

According to a report by the Economic Times, the state government wants an "attractive and eye-catching campaign" for the summit to "clarify investor myths and misperceptions about UP, improve state's image as an investment destination and create visibility and demonstrate pro-activeness and seriousness of the state's leadership to investment attraction".

Early last month, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met with Microsoft founder Bill Gates in the state. The two leaders spoke about the consequences of encephalitis and water-borne diseases on the natives and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed to take up developmental activities to curb the spread of this life-threatening disease.

It was also claimed that Microsoft would work towards the development of the IT sector, along with discussions on tackling tuberculosis, child malnutrition, maternal health, sewage treatment and soil-mapping techniques.

The brochure of the UP 2018 summit also features the Taj Mahal, which was dropped from the state's official tourism booklet this year.

The state government had later clarified that the booklet was released "only for the purposes of a press conference and is not a guide to UP’s tourism spots.”