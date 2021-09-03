Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi, Mumbai Police Cracks Down On Covid Violators For Not Wearing Mask

With the ten-day long Ganesh festival to begin within a week, the Mumbai police have embarked on taking action against those who are found roaming on streets and other public places devoid of face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic, an official confirmed on Friday.

The Ganesh festival, which is celebrated with all grandeur across the state of Maharashtra, is scheduled to begin on September 10.

"Mumbai police are gearing up to provide security across the city during the upcoming festive season. As people come out on streets to celebrate the festival, police have started taking action against people if they are found not wearing masks," the official said.

On Wednesday, the Joint CP (Law and Order) Vishwas Nangre Patil issued the instructions to this effect.

According to him, all the police stations in the metropolis have been asked to act against the violators.

Mumbai reported 441 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, the second straight day of more than 400 infections, and three fresh fatalities. The city has been witnessing a steady rise in COVID-19 infections from the day after reporting 190 cases on August 16, which was the lowest daily count since April 2020.

(With PTI Inputs)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine