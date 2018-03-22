The Website
22 March 2018

After CBI's Clean Chit, Supreme Court Dismisses Petition Against Lalu's Son Tej Pratap In Murder Of Bihar Journalist

In September 2016, the apex court sent notices to Tej Pratap Yadav and gangster-turned-politician Shahabuddin in connection with the murder of Rajdev Ranjan.
2018-03-22T11:30:46+0530

The Supreme Court has disposed off the petition filed by wife of slain journalist Rajdeo Ranjan, against RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav's son Tej Pratap after the CBI said that there is no involvement of the latter in  Ranjan's murder case.

Ranjan's wife had filed a petition alleging Lalu Yadav’s son Tej Pratap was involved in her husband's murder. The apex court had ordered a probe into the matter after Tej Pratap was seen in a photograph with Mohammad Shahabuddin's henchmen. 

The CBI had last year moved an application for seeking the court's permission to examine jailed Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mohammad Shahabuddin in connection with the murder. 

In September 2016, the apex court sent notices to Tej Pratap Yadav and gangster-turned-politician Shahabuddin in connection with the murder of Rajdev Ranjan.

The court had given both two weeks time to submit their replies. The court also decided to monitor the CBI probe into the journalist's murder and ordered protection to the family of the slain journalist.

Ranjan, a journalist with over 20 years of experience and the bureau chief of the Hindi daily Hindustan, was shot dead in Bihar's Siwan district. Five shots were fired at him from extremely close range near Siwan's Railway Station. Ranjan was rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

(Inputs from agencies)

 

Tej Pratap Yadav Bihar RJD Journalists CBI Judiciary: Supreme Court

