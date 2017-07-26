The Website
﻿
26 July 2017 Last Updated at 12:55 pm Sports

AFC Approves Indian Super League, Calls It 'Temporary Solution'

AFC Committee approved that the I-League champions will play in the AFC Champions League Play-off round and the ISL Champions will play in the AFC Cup preliminary stage – as long as all clubs adhere to the AFC rules
Outlook Web Bureau
File Photo/Representational Image

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) on Tuesday approved the Indian Super League to be played alongside the I-League in 2017 and 2018, terming it a "temporary short-term bridging solution".

Following a recommendation from All Indian Football Federation (AIFF), the sport's Asian governing body gave the green light to the move yesterday.

AIFF's recommendation to the AFC was that the ISL will replace the Federation Cup, whose winner is currently allocated an AFC Cup preliminary stage place.

Therefore, the AFC Committee approved that the I-League champions will play in the AFC Champions League Play-off round and the ISL Champions will play in the AFC Cup preliminary stage – as long as all clubs adhere to the AFC rules and regulations, particularly club licensing, from 2018.

The situation will be reviewed on a yearly basis with conditions which, in addition to adherence to club licensing regulations, include promotion, production, a player allocation system and the following of the road map agreed between the AFC and Indian football stakeholders at a meeting in Kuala Lumpur on June 7.

PTI 

READ MORE IN:
