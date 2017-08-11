The Website
7 Explosives Found Near India-Nepal Border In Bahraich District

Representative Image/ PTI
As many as seven bombs were found near India-Nepal border in Bahraich district's Rupaidiha.

Police and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) are presently present at the spot.

However, Assistant Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Dixit said that whether the substance is a bomb or an explosive would be decided by the bomb disposal squad.

"Bomb disposal team has been called on the spot. They will come and defuse the bomb. Dynamite was printed over it but we cannot clearly comment on it. If it is a bomb or explosive, only the bomb disposal squad can tell us. It is in the quantity of seven. Till the time squad comes, it has been covered by sacks," Dixit said. 

