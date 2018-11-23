2 Dead In Bike Accident On Delhi's Signature Bridge

A motorcycle crash into a divider at the newly-inaugurated Signature Bridge resulted in the death of two people on Friday morning. Both the rider and the passenger fell off the bridge after their two-wheeler hit the divider and died on the spot.

The Delhi Police received a PCR call at 8:50 am regarding the incident. Further details pertaining to the cause of the accident and the identities of the deceased are currently awaited.

"The two men were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they were later declared dead," Deputy Commissioner of Police A.K. Thakur said.

"Being a left turn, the possibility of the victims performing stunts has been ruled out," he added.



The Signature Bridge was opened for public on November 4. The project aims to reduce travel time and traffic congestion between the north-eastern and northern parts of the national capital.

The bridge, built over the Yamuna River, is the first asymmetrical cable-stayed bridge in India.

