05 July 2018 Last Updated at 11:54 am National

14 School Children Injured In Van-Truck Collision In Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

The injured kids were admitted to different hospitals in the district.
Outlook Web Bureau
Representational Image
2018-07-05T12:23:59+0530

At least 14 school children were injured  when their van collided with a truck on Kairana bypass road, in neighbouring Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh Thursday morning, police said.

The injured kids were admitted to different hospitals in the district, sources said.

According to the police officials, the private vehicle, carrying students of different schools, was going from Bhura village to Kairana when the accident took place.

This comes only two days after another incident of a school bus overturning had injured at least 5 students in neigbouring Muzaffarnagar. 

(Agency Inputs)

