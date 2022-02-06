Sunday, Feb 06, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

PM Narendra Modi Hails ICC U-19 World Cup Win, Says Future Of Indian Cricket 'In Safe And Able Hands'

India defeated England by four wickets in the final of ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 for a record-extending fifth title.

PM Narendra Modi Hails ICC U-19 World Cup Win, Says Future Of Indian Cricket 'In Safe And Able Hands'
PM Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian team for winning the ICC U-19 World Cup 2022. File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 06 Feb 2022 10:35 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the victorious India U-19 cricket team on winning the ICC World Cup U-19 title. (More Cricket News)

India defeated England by four wickets at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua for a record-extending fifth world title.

Related stories

India Win Record Fifth ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup - Legends Yuvraj Singh, Sourav Ganguly And Others React

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: BCCI Announces Cash Reward For Victorious India U-19 Team

ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup: VVS Laxman Hails 'Resilient' Indian Colts

Modi, in a Twitter post, wrote: "Extremely proud of our young cricketers. Congratulations to the Indian team for winning the ICC U19 World Cup. They have shown great fortitude through the tournament. Their stellar performance at the highest level shows that the future of Indian cricket is in safe and able hands."

India rode on a sensational all-round show from Raj Angad Bawa. The Chandigarh boy shone with the ball with a sensational fiver (5/31) to help India shot England out for 189 before hitting a valuable 35 down the order to help India chase down the target of 190 with 2.2 overs to spare.

It was a remarkable achievement for India, who had won the title in 2000, 2008, 2012, 2018, as they found themselves into a situation where they were struggling to field a playing XI after multiple players contracted COVID-19 hours before their match against Ireland. 

Six members of the squad, including captain Yash Dhull and his deputy Shaik Rasheed, missed both the Ireland and Uganda fixtures, forcing the BCCI to fly in precautionary reinforcements.

Earlier, England opted to bat after winning the toss but they were shot out by India for 189 in 44.5 overs with pacer Bawa (5/31 in 9.5 overs) and Ravi Kumar (4/34 from 9 overs) sharing the spoils.

England were reduced to 91 for seven in the 25th over but James Rew single-handedly resurrected their innings with a 116-ball 95 to help his side close in on 200.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Sports Cricket
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

India To Mark Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Feat With National Javelin Day On August 7

India To Mark Neeraj Chopra's Olympic Feat With National Javelin Day On August 7

La Liga Wrap: Late Ivan Rakitic Penalty Saved As Osasuna Frustrate Sevilla

Bundesliga Wrap: Bayern Munich Extend Lead, Borussia Monchengladbach Slump

Africa Cup of Nations: Cameroon Beat Burkina Faso On Penalties To Finish Third

ICC U-19 World Cup Final: Know The Young Indian Cricketers Who Conquered The World - Player Profiles

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics