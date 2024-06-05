Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving of the @dallasmavs have each scored 30+ points in the same game three times this postseason.



The only other teammate duos to do so in their first postseason together are Devin Booker/Kevin Durant (4 in 2022-23) & Stephen Curry/Durant (3 in 2016-17). pic.twitter.com/UTbaRFQec1