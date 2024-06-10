NBA Finals: Brown Hails Holiday 'Killer-Like Mentality' After Celtics Double Lead

Jaylen Brown saluted Jrue Holiday's "killer-like mentality" as the latter starred in the Boston Celtics' victory over the Dallas Mavericks. (More Basketball News)
Holiday top-scored with 26 points and 11 rebounds for the Celtics, who moved 2-0 ahead in the NBA Finals series with a 105-98 win in Game 2 at TD Garden.
The 33-year-old, who was also 11 from 14 in the field, is eyeing his second NBA title, having triumphed with the Milwaukee Bucks three years ago.
And Brown believes that experience and know-how will be crucial as Boston move within two wins of their record-breaking 18th championship.
"He's brought championship pedigree to our team," he said. "So, nothing Jrue says we question. Jrue, he comes in, and he just is who he is.
"He's got that demeanour, that killer-like mentality, and we respect it. He's a great team-mate, and it's just an honour to play next to him."
"He was unbelievable," Al Horford added. "His effort defensively, and everything he brings on that end. And then, on offense, making reads, making the game easy, making the right decisions.
"He's so poised, and you can tell that he has been in these types of moments. Just very composed and just out there getting the job done."
The Celtics' ninth straight win of this postseason took them halfway towards their first NBA title in 16 years, but Holiday knows there is still a long way to go yet.
"We know being up 2-0 means nothing," he said. "[The] job's not done. We have to do whatever it takes. I'm here to win. I feel like they brought me here to win, and I'll do my best to do that."