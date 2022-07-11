Nick Kyrgios Yells At Umpire To Remove ‘Drunk Fan’ During Wimbledon 2022 Final Loss Vs Novak Djokovic

Nick Kyrgios and his furious outbursts go hand-in-hand. The Wimbledon 2022 final, Kyrgios’ first-ever Grand Slam summit clash witnessed another from the Australian as the 40th ranked yelled at the umpire for a ‘drunk’ spectator to be removed, who he said was distracting him. (More Tennis News)

Kyrgios, who was helped into his maiden Wimbledon final after Rafael Nadal pulled out in the semifinals, started on a brilliant note, taking the first set at the All England Club against Novak Djokovic. Kyrgios lost the second before he burst out during the third.

“She’s distracting me when I’m serving in a Wimbledon final,” Kyrgios fumed at the umpire about the spectator. “There's no other bigger occasion, you didn't believe me and then she did it again. It nearly cost me the game.

Kyrgios even said that the lady looks like she had about 700 drinks. “Why is she still here? She's drunk out of her mind and speaking to me in the middle of a game. What’s acceptable?” The chair umpire replied him, “Nothing is acceptable.”

“Ok kick her out. I know exactly which one it is. The one in the dress, who looks like she's had about 700 drinks bro,” said Kyrgios, whose previous best Grand Slam finish was in the quarterfinals at the 2015 Australian Open.

“Why don't you say something?” Kyrgios shouted. “Why? You said nothing that whole point, 40-love down, nothing.” Meanwhile, Kyrgios’ girlfriend Costeen Hatzi, who was in the stands, was also seen trying to calm the Australian down as he raged from the court.

Kyrgios was seen shaking his head as he made his way to his chair for the break and in true and then began attacking his team. This is not the first time; Kyrgios has been in the headlines for wrong reasons. His third-round win over Stefanos Tsitsipas was really fiery with his angry outbursts.

Nick Kyrgios was fined $10,000 for unsportsmanlike conduct in his first-round victory for spitting in the direction of a spectator. Kyrgios lost the game 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (3) as Djokovic lifted his 21st Grand Slam title.